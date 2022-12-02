Cole Caufield breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens beat Flames 2-1 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie Juraj Slafkovsky, also scored for Montreal and Jake Allen made 45 saves. The Canadiens have won seven of 11.

Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots. The Flames are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Canadiens got a power play six minutes into the period when Andrew Mangiapane was sent off for roughing. He grabbed Josh Anderson from behind after the Montreal forward gave a fake cross-check to Markstrom while the two exchanged words after a whistle.

Montreal needed just 31 seconds to convert, with Caufield leaning into a one-timer after being set up on a cross-ice pass by Nick Suzuki.

Monahan was recognized with a video tribute during a first-period TV timeout and waved to the crowd as he was given a standing ovation.

He played 656 games over nine seasons with the Flames. Coming off his second hip surgery, he was traded to Montreal in the off-season.

