Canadian man charged in deaths of 3 more women

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Canadian man charged earlier this year with the murder of a woman is facing charges in the deaths of three more women.

Jeremy Skibicki was charged in May after the remains of Rebecca Contois, who was 24, were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building.

Police at the time said they were not ruling out more victims and Skibicki is now charged with first-degree murder in three other deaths in the spring.

Police said Morgan Beatrice Harris, who was 39, and Marcedes Myran, who was 26, were killed in the first week of May.

Police said the three women were Indigenous.

The fourth victim has not been identified but police said it’s believed she was also Indigenous.