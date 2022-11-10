Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2 View Photo

MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games.

Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a failed comeback try in the third period.

Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks’ net, stopping 22 shots.

The Canadiens scored on the power play just 55 seconds in. Suzuki scored on a shot from the point, making Vancouver pay for Tanner Pearson’s hooking penalty.

Montreal doubled its lead with another shot from the point as Xhekaj scored his second of the season on a wrister that deflected off Pearson and into the net.

Dach added a third Canadiens goal when he stole the puck from J.T. Miller in Vancouver’s zone and beat Demko.

Hoffman gave the Canadiens a four-goal lead in the second period. He outpaced Jack Rathbone and beat Demko with a wrister. Hoffman also had a pair of goals in Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Vancouver scored at 4:46 of the third. Schenn’s slap shot from the point whizzed through traffic and beat Montembeault.

Hoglander cut the Canucks’ deficit to two goals by coverting a rebound for his first goal of the season.

Dach put the game away when Suzuki found him all alone with a cross-ice pass. The 22-year-old scored his second of the game with a wrist shot.

HORVAT STREAK END

Bo Horvat’s hot streak came to an end in Montreal. Horvat recorded at least one point in his last five games and six goals in his last four. In total, the centre picked up eight goals and two assists during the streak.

SUZUKI ON A ROLL

Nick Suzuki scored his sixth goal since Oct. 29, trailing only Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson with seven in that span. Suzuki has tied Brendan Gallagher for second-most in Canadiens’ history with a third opening-minute goal. Only Max Pacioretty (five) has more in franchise history.

