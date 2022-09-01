Clear
Riqui Puig scores in 89th to give LA 2-2 tie with Toronto FC

By AP News

TORONTO (AP) — Riqui Puig scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night in former Reds coach Greg Vanney’s return to BMO Field.

Puig, a former Barcelona product making his second start for the Galaxy, hammered a shot past goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (9-13-7) the lead in the 81st minute on a penalty kick. Former Toronto player Raheem Edwards conceded the penalty, cutting down Bernardeschi as the winger sliced into the box. Bernardeschi has six goals in eight games for Toronto.

Douglas Costa opened the scoring for Los Angeles (11-11-5) in the 24th minute. Jesus Jimenez tied it in the 62nd.

Vanney coach Toronto from August 2014-December 2020. He holds franchise coaching records for games (250) and wins (112) and led the team to three MLS Cup finals, winning the title in 2017, and three Canadian Championships.

