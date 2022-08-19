Clear
Canada beats Czech Republic 5-2 in world junior semifinals

By AP News
Canada celebrates a goal against Czechia during first-period IIHF world junior hockey championship semifinal action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Garand made 31 saves, Kent Johnson had a goal and two assists and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Friday to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.

Canada will face Finland or Sweden on Saturday night.

Logan Stankoven added goal and an assist to help Canada improve to 6-0. Connor Bedard, Mason McTavish and Joshua Roy also scored.

Jan Mysak and David Jiricek scored for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek made 22 saves in the first two periods, and Pavel Cajan stopped eight shots in the third.

The Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

