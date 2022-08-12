Clear
63.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - In this April 15, 2011 file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is pulling its iconic, talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder from shelves worldwide next year in favor of a product based on cornstarch. The health care giant’s announcement Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, comes two years after it ended talc-based powder sales in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Photo Icon View Photo

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said.

The company has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

However, demand for the company’s baby powder fell off due to the controversy and it removed talc from the products in most of North America.

J&J said the change will simplify its product selection and meet evolving global trends.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, were essentially flat before the opening bell Friday.

Associated Press

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 