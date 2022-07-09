Cloudy
Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1 in MLS

By AP News
Minnesota United's Franco Fragapane (7) scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 8, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory.

Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th.

Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).

