Watson scores twice, Senators beat Canadiens 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators had three goals in the third period of a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the Sens downed the Habs for the first time this season.

Montreal’s Justin Barron scored his first NHL goal in his first game at the Bell Centre. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield added goals, and Jake Allen made 26 saves.

Montreal (19-40-11) took an early lead when Gallagher tapped the puck in an open net. Ottawa challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the review found that Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub pushed Mike Hoffman onto Forsberg, getting the netminder out of his crease.

Watson tied it for Ottawa (26-37-6) at 15:20 of the first off a turnover by Corey Schueneman.

Stutzle and Barron exchanged goals in the second, with the 20-year-old Barron’s shot from beyond the right faceoff circle beating Forsberg.

Ottawa regained their lead when Micheal Del Zotto, Mathieu Joseph and Tkachuk combined for a tic-tac-toe play that fooled Allen at 14:20 of the second. Montreal tied it back up after Forsberg couldn’t hold on to Caufield’s wrist shot with 3:35 remaining in the second period.

Ottawa took its third lead 29 seconds into the third period when Batherson deflected Josh Norris’ shot in front of the net on the power play. White gave Ottawa a two-goal cushion on a delayed Montreal penalty, and Watson added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Play at New Jersey on Thursday night.

