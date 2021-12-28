Cloudy
43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US-Canada women’s games off; US men forfeit at world juniors

Sponsored by:
By AP News
United States' Mackie Samoskevich (11) celebrates his goal against Slovakia with his teammates during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alberta, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

US-Canada women’s games off; US men forfeit at world juniors

Photo Icon View Photo

The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules. Two women’s pre-Olympic tune-up games between the U.S. and Canada have also been canceled. Hockey Canada says several players and staff on its women’s national team are in virus protocol. The games were scheduled for Jan. 3 and 6 in Alberta.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 