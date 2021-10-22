Partly Cloudy
Kotkaniemi scores in Montreal return, Hurricanes win 4-1

By AP News
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, center, celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Brett Pesce, from left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first goal for Carolina in his return to Montreal, helping the Hurricanes beat the winless Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Kotkaniemi left the Canadiens for the Hurricanes over the summer after signing a $6.1 million offer sheet. The Finn was booed every time he touched the ice, let alone the puck.

With 10:37 to go, Kotkaniemi tipped in a shot from Brady Skjei to restore Carolina’s two-goal lead.

Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov also scored and Vincent Trocheck and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves, allowing only Tyler Toffoli’s goal.

Jake Allen made 29 saves as Montreal dropped to 0-5-0 after reaching the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

