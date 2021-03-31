Clear
Osaka’s win streak ends, Medvedev also loses at Miami Open

By AP News
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, left, and Naomi Osaka, of Japan, meet at the net after their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sakkari won 6-0, 6-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak ended when she lost to Maria Sakkari of Greece in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, 6-0, 6-4. The defeat was Osaka’s first since February 2020 and ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals. In men’s play, No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in straight sets. Bautista Agut improved to 3-0 against Medvedev. Sakkari will next play Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who dropped serve eight times but still outlasted unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo in three sets. 

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

