Light rain
41.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Canadiens return home to beat Flames 4-2, improve to 5-0-2

By AP News
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Calgary Flames' Nikita Nesterov during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadiens return home to beat Flames 4-2, improve to 5-0-2

Photo Icon View Photo

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night in the Canadiens’ home opener.

“I think we were very opportunistic tonight,” Weber said. “I don’t think that was our best effort by any means. I think we’ve got a lot of room to improve here. That’s a good sign obviously because we’re playing well enough to win and we’re capitalizing.”

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists to help the Canadiens improve to 5-0-2.

“Everything is just clicking pretty good,” Kotkaniemi said. “It’s the feeling. Everything is just feeling right at the moment.”

Sam Bennett ended Price’s shutout bid with 1:18 left. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal with 22.7 seconds to play.

“Just little things, little breakdowns cost us a couple goals there,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “I thought from there on we started taking way too many risks through the neutral zone and against a good-structured team, they’re going to make you pay.”

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Montreal.

NOTES: Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves for a brief scrap with Montreal’s Ben Chiarot midway through the third period. … Corey Perry assisted on Gallagher’s goal for his 799th NHL point.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 