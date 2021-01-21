Partly cloudy
48.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1

By AP News
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal with teammates Jesse Puljujarvi (13) and Tyson Barrie (22) while playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Draisaitl breaks 3rd-period tie, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 3-1

Photo Icon View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Draisaitl scored with Jake Muzzin in the penalty box for tripping, firing home a loose puck after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the initial shot. The reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner ended the Oilers’ 0-for-12 power-play drought.

Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton after the Maple Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.

Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves, Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

The team will meet again Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in the second of nine North Division meetings between the clubs in the abbreviated schedule.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 