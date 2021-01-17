Mostly cloudy
Petry, Tatar, Price carry Canadiens past Oilers, 5-1

By AP News
Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) dives for the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, Carey Price made 34 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jake Evans also scored, and Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists to help Montreal rebound from an opening overtime loss in Toronto.

Slater Koekkoek scored for Edmonton, spoiling Price’s shutout bid with 7:01 left. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots for the Oilers.

The teams will meet again Monday in Edmonton.

Petry scored on a power play 6:50 into the game after Caleb Jones was called for interference.

Tatar made it 2-0 early in the second, ripping a shot slap shot from below the face off dot over Koskinen’s glove. Petry added another midway through the second period with a long shot from below the blue line that hit Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear and bounced into the net.

Gallagher sprang Tatar on a breakaway halfway though the third period, with the winger slipping a shot through Koskinen’s legs.

