Mostly cloudy
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey

By AP News
Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) reacts as the puck goes in past Finland goalie Kari Piiroinen (1) as Santeri Hatakka (2) watches during the second period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey

Photo Icon View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored twice, Devon Levi made 18 saves and defending champion Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday night to win Group A in the world junior hockey championship.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored to help Canada complete pool play 4-0.

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Finland’s quarterfinal opponent will be decided by the Sweden- United States game later Thursday in the Group finale.

Earlier, the Czech Republic took the final Group B slot in the quarterfinals, routing Austria 7-0 to finish 2-2. Austria finished 0-4, and is 0-21 in the event.

Martin Lang scored twice for Finland. Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added goals and Nick Malik made 15 saves.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 