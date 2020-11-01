Mostly cloudy
Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kills 2

By AP News

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man who killed two people and injured five others near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Quebec City Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that the suspect is a man in his mid-20s. Doyon confirmed two have died and five others are hurt.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

