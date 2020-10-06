Columbus, Montreal open trading with Domi-Anderson swap

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens got the trading started three hours before the first round of the draft began with an intriguing swap of forwards. The Blue Jackets got Max Domi and a third-round pick from the Canadiens for Josh Anderson. Each player is a restricted free agent who needs a new contract for next season. Domi joins Columbus after putting up 44 points during the shortened regular season and three during 10 playoff games. The third-round pick the Blue Jackets are getting is in this year’s draft.

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer