Leafs’ Muzzin out of the hospital, will not return in series

By AP News
Medical staff surround Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin as he lays on the ice waiting to be placed on a stretcher as they play against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has been discharged from the hospital and is back at the team’s hotel, and will not return to the lineup during Toronto’s playoff qualification series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs said in a statement that Muzzin will remain in quarantine within the hotel and “look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.”

