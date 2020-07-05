MLS Dallas-Vancouver match delayed because of positive tests

The MLS is Back tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps has been postponed after numerous positive tests for the coronavirus. The game was originally set for Thursday. FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive after arrival in Florida for the tournament. Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer