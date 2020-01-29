Clear
Giraffe still missing after 2 escape from truck in Thailand

By AP News

BANGKOK — Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand?

Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.

The pair were being transported Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.

