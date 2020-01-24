50.5 ° F
AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By AP News

A health official scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Indonesia’s Jakarta airport, as fears mount over a new virus spreading from China.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a roadside snack vendor in New Delhi waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India’s secular identity.

A man swims in a partially frozen lake at a public park in Beijing.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

