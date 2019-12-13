AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia View Photo

A police officer watches as pro-democracy protesters march on a street in Hong Kong.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on White Island, New Zealand, that left 16 dead.

A traveler passes by a display at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion) and can handle 72 million passengers a year.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

