Cloudy
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moon calls for Chinese role in denuclearizing North Korea

By AP News

Moon calls for Chinese role in denuclearizing North Korea

Photo Icon View Photo

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the global diplomatic push to defuse the nuclear standoff with North Korea is at a “critical crossroads” and has called for China to continue serving a “positive role” in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and stabilizing peace.

Moon made the comments on Thursday during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He made his first visit in four years amid efforts to patch up relations damaged by South Korea’s deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system China perceives as a security threat.

U.S.-led nuclear negotiations with North Korea have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued an end-of-year deadline for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the diplomacy.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 