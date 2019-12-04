Mostly cloudy
Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram granted bail

By AP News

NEW DELHI — India’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of a key opposition Congress party leader on bail in a case involving alleged bribery and money laundering that benefited his son’s company.

Palaniappan Chidambaram, a former finance minister, has denied the allegations and accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of pursuing a political vendetta.

His attorney says the court ordered Chidambaram’s release Wednesday on 200,000 rupees ($2,850) bail. He was expected to leave New Delhi’s Tihar prison later Wednesday after spending 105 days there.

The Central Bureau of Investigation accuses him of illegally obtaining 3 billion rupees ($43 million) from a Mauritius-based firm for his son’s company while he was finance minister in 2006.

