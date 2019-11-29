Light rain
2 K-pop stars get prison terms for sexual crimes

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court has found two K-pop stars guilty of illicit sexual relations with a woman who was unable to resist and sentenced them to up to six years in prison.

The Seoul Central District Court says singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young received a six-year prison term and former boy band member Choi Jong-hoon a five-year term.

The court said in a release Friday that they were convicted of committing “special quasi-raping,” which it said means multiple people collaborating to have illicit sextual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or unable to resist.

Jung was additionally convicted of filming sex videos of women against their will and sharing the footage with friends in a group chat.

Their scandals roiled South Korea’s entertainment industry earlier this year when the investigations began.

