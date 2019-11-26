E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump 7% in Hong Kong debut View Photo

HONG KONG — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have jumped nearly 7% in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion.

This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.

Alibaba’s 55-year-old founder, Jack Ma, is China’s richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which tracks the country’s wealthy.

The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”