Thai Supreme Court affirms death sentence for Spaniard

By AP News

Thai Supreme Court affirms death sentence for Spaniard

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence given a Spanish man convicted of murdering a compatriot and dismembering his body in 2016.

Artur Segarra Princep was convicted of killing David Bernat to steal his money. Police believe Segarra held Bernat against his will and tortured him to force him to transfer money to his bank account, then killed him and chopped up his body to try to conceal the crime. The victim’s body parts were found in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River.

Segarra escaped to Cambodia but was sent back to Thailand to face trial and was convicted in 2017.

Executions are rarely carried out in Thailand and Segarra can apply for a royal pardon or to have part of his sentence served in Spain.

