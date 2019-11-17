Clear
Black Eyed Peas star accuses Qantas attendant of racism

By AP News

SYDNEY — Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am has accused a flight attendant from Australia’s national carrier Qantas of being racist and rude to him on a flight.

The musician says he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an “overly aggressive flight attendant” who he says was upset with him because he couldn’t hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: “This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant.” He then named the flight attendant.

Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a “misunderstanding.” It said it would be following up with the musician.

