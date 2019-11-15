Partly cloudy
AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By AP News

A Sikh lights candles at the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of the birthday of Guru Nanak, the religion’s founder, in Amritsar, India.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, protester is detained in Hong Kong, which is in the sixth month of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

A Hindu devotee takes a dip in the River Ganges in Varanasi, among the world’s oldest cities, where millions of Hindu pilgrims gather annually for ritual bathing and prayers.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

