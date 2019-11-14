Partly sunny
Strong quake hits Indonesia sea; local tsunami risk reported

By AP News

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake hit off the Indonesian coast in the Molucca Sea early Friday, creating the risk of tsunami in nearby areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered in the sea about 140 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Ternate in North Maluku province, with a depth of 45 kilometers (28 miles).

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter. It reported no tsunami risk for more distant areas.

