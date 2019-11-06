Clear
48.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cambodia envoy confronts opposition politicians in Jakarta

By AP News

Cambodia envoy confronts opposition politicians in Jakarta

Photo Icon View Photo

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Cambodia’s ambassador to Indonesia has confronted exiled opposition politicians from his country who were announcing at a news conference their plans to return to their homeland, describing them as fugitives and criminals.

Leaders of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party have vowed to return on Saturday despite efforts by their government to thwart them. They are led by party co-founder Sam Rainsy, who has been in exile since 2015 to avoid serving a prison term on charges he says are politically motivated.

Ambassador Hor Nambora spoke to the assembled journalists as opposition party vice president Mu Sochua began to explain why she and her colleagues sought to spark a popular movement to oust long-serving autocratic Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has clamped down on his opponents.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 