Cambodia envoy confronts opposition politicians in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Cambodia’s ambassador to Indonesia has confronted exiled opposition politicians from his country who were announcing at a news conference their plans to return to their homeland, describing them as fugitives and criminals.

Leaders of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party have vowed to return on Saturday despite efforts by their government to thwart them. They are led by party co-founder Sam Rainsy, who has been in exile since 2015 to avoid serving a prison term on charges he says are politically motivated.

Ambassador Hor Nambora spoke to the assembled journalists as opposition party vice president Mu Sochua began to explain why she and her colleagues sought to spark a popular movement to oust long-serving autocratic Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has clamped down on his opponents.