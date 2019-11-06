Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pro-Beijing lawmaker stabbed while campaigning in Hong Kong

By AP News

Pro-Beijing lawmaker stabbed while campaigning in Hong Kong

Photo Icon View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police say an anti-government supporter has stabbed and wounded a pro-Beijing lawmaker who was campaigning for local elections.

The government condemned the Wednesday morning attack against Junios Ho, a hate figure for protesters, and said police arrested the assailant. A police official, who requested anonymity as he isn’t authorized to make statements, says Ho, his assistant and the attacker have been hospitalized.

A video circulating on social media purportedly showed the man giving flowers to Ho before asking permission to snap a picture with him. Instead, he took out a knife from his bag and stabbed Ho’s chest but was quickly overpowered by Ho and several others.

The man kept hurling abuses at Ho, calling him “human scum.”

The 5-month-old protests demanding political freedom have increasingly become violent.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 