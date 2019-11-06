Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

S Korea offers to visit stalled joint tour resort in North

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has offered to send a delegation to check on facilities at a long-stalled joint tourist resort in North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently ordered the destruction of South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort, saying they appear “shabby” and “unpleasant-looking.”

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Wednesday it sent a message proposing a delegation dispatch to conduct safety checks on those facilities.

Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min says North Korea hasn’t responded.

South Korea earlier proposed face-to-face talks on the issue. North Korea has rejected that and insisted on document exchanges.

South Korean-run tours to the mountain resort has been suspended since 2008 when a North Korean soldier fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 