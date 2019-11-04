Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained

By AP News

Hong Kong police say knife-wielding attacker detained

Photo Icon View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police say a 48-year-old knife-wielding man who slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician during weekend protests has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return.

Senior police official John Tse says the man attacked a couple with a knife outside a mall late Sunday after an argument, before turning his teeth on the politician’s ear. Tse said Monday that the assailant was then thrashed by an angry crowd, including two men aged 23 and 29 who were arrested.

Police said five people were injured, including two in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after police stormed the mall to thwart protests as tensions continue to mount after five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 