Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

India’s capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air

By AP News

India’s capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW DELHI — Authorities in New Delhi are restricting private vehicles from the roads on alternating days to control vehicular pollution as people in the national capital continues to gasp under toxic smog.

The measure restricts private vehicles with odd-number license plates to driving on odd dates while even-numbered plates are allowed on even-numbered dates.

Authorities say almost 1.2 million registered vehicles in Delhi will be off-road every day during the two-week restrictions.

New Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities, and hazardous air is chronic from October until February.

Authorities have already declared a public health emergency in New Delhi and ordered the closure of schools.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 