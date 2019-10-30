Fastest climber of 14 highest peaks to return to mountains View Photo

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A Nepalese mountaineer who smashed the record for climbing the world’s 14 highest peaks has returned safely to Nepal’s capital and is already planning to return to the mountains in three days to guide his clients.

Nirmal Purja scaled the 8,027-meter (26,340-foot) Mount Shishapangma in China on Tuesday, the last of the 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 meters (26,240 feet) in height.

He returned to Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, by helicopter on Wednesday.

Purja told reporters he was returning to the mountains in three days so he can guide his clients.

He began his mission in April and climbed all 14 peaks in 189 days. The previous record was seven years, 10 months and six days. It was set by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho in 2013.