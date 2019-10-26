Hong Kong bans the posting of police officers’ personal info View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong authorities have won a temporary court order banning anyone from posting personal details or photos of police officers online, in their latest effort to clamp down on the city’s protest movement.

The government said Saturday that the High Court granted the Department of Justice’s request for the interim injunction to “restrain doxing and harassment of police officers and their families.”

The wide-ranging order prohibits “publishing, communicating or disclosing” officers’ details including their Facebook and Instagram account IDs or photos of officers or their family members.

Both police and supporters of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s protest movement have had their identities revealed in online forums.

Medical workers were set to rally Saturday night to oppose what they called “violent repression” by police in response to protesters.