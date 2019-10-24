Militants kill 2 Indians in bid to stop Kashmir apple trade

SRINAGAR, India — Police say gunmen have shot and killed an Indian truck driver and his attendant and wounded another driver as they fired at three vehicles laden with apple boxes. The shooting in Indian-controlled Kashmir in an apparent protest of New Delhi’s stripping the region of its semi-autonomous status.

Police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan says those targeted were from the Indian states of Rajasthan and Haryana and were about to drive away with the apple consignment from southern Shopian area.

Last week, police said suspected militants fatally shot an apple trader and injured another in the same area.

Kashmir’s apple orchards provide a livelihood for nearly half the region’s 8 million people. Insurgent groups are putting pressure on traders and drivers to shun the industry to protest India’s crackdown.