Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hong Kong tells US not to interfere after Congress OKs bills

By AP News

Hong Kong tells US not to interfere after Congress OKs bills

Photo Icon View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s government says the U.S. Congress shouldn’t interfere in the territory’s affairs, after the House passed three bills showing U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters.

A government statement Wednesday defending Hong Kong’s political system came before the territory’s leader, Carrie Lam, was to deliver an annual address laying out her policies.

She wasn’t, however, expected to yield to key demands of protesters who’ve been demonstrating since June.

The House approved the bills Tuesday with separate voice votes. One condemns China’s intrusions into Hong Kong’s affairs. Another requires annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status. The third would ensure U.S. weapons aren’t used against protesters.

The response from Hong Kong’s government said, “foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 