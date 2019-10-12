Mostly cloudy
Indonesia nabs 2 accused of planning to attack Bali police

By AP News

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesia’s counterterrorism squad has arrested two suspected militants accused of plotting an attack on police on the tourist island of Bali.

Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said Saturday a father, identified only by his initials AT, and his son, ZAI, were arrested Thursday in Bali’s Jembrana district.

Widjaja said the two men had confessed to planning to attack police with a bayonet.

He said police were tipped about their whereabouts after interrogating alleged militants who were arrested on suspicion of links to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant group aligned with the Islamic State group, including Syahril Alamsyah who wounded the country’s security minister in a brazen knife attack on Thursday.

