Officials Explosions wound 5 in east Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say a series of explosions in eastern Jalalabad, including one from a bombing outside a mosque, wounded five people.

The explosions began shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday, first targeting the house of the head of the Nangarhar provincial council.

Ahmad Ali Azrat, a provincial council member, says a councilman’s bodyguard was wounded. A second explosion nearby, minutes later, hurt one civilian.

Provincial police spokesman Mubariz Atal says a bomb planted outside a mosque in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, exploded soon after worshippers had finished their weekly Friday prayers.

All three explosive devises appeared to be remotely detonated.

No group claimed responsibility, but both the Islamic State affiliate and the Taliban operate in the area.