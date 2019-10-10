Clear
Typhoon forecast to bring heavy rain to Japan’s main island

By AP News

TOKYO — Japan’s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend.

Typhoon Hagibis had winds gusting up to 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph) Thursday morning. It is expected to weaken over cooler waters as it nears Japan’s main island.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast landfall between Saturday and Sunday and urged people to take precautions to avoid potentially life-threatening danger. Japan’s central Pacific coast may see torrential rains beginning Friday and the high waves and tides may cause flooding.

Airlines and train services anticipate cancellations.

Japan is regularly hit by Pacific storms. Typhoon Faxai caused massive power outages in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo in September. Typhoon Jebi flooded a terminal and a runway at Kansai International Airport last year.

