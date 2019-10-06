Clear
Police block thousands marching in Pakistani Kashmir

By AP News

Police block thousands marching in Pakistani Kashmir

JASKOOL, Pakistan — Police have blocked a march by thousands of people in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir who wanted to move toward the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the territory between Pakistan and India.

The marchers are protesting the lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Police placed shipping containers on the road and deployed a large contingent of officers near Jaskool, 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the frontier to stop the supporters of the Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, which announced it intended to cross the frontier to help Kashmiris under Indian oppression.

Abdul Hameed Butt, a leader of the JKLF, said Sunday the protesters would stage a sit-in until the blockade removed.

Police officer Arshad Naqvi said protesters won’t be allowed to continue because of the threat of “unprovoked enemy fire.”

India imposed a strict curfew on Aug. 5 after stripping Indian-controlled Kashmir of its statehood.

