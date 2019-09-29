Partly cloudy
36 die in expressway bus crash in China

By AP News

BEIJING — Chinese state media say at least 36 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on an expressway in eastern China.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday that an initial investigation indicated a flat tire on the bus caused the accident. It says another 36 people were injured.

The accident occurred Saturday morning in Jiangsu province, which lies just north of Shanghai on China’s east coast.

Xinhua, citing a rescue team, says the coach had 69 passengers and the truck had three.

