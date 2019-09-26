Clear
Police 2 die in violent Indonesian student protests

By AP News

Police 2 die in violent Indonesian student protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say two people have died in violent demonstrations by students against a new law that critics say cripples the country’s anti-corruption agency.

A police spokesman in Kendari city on Sulawesi island, Harry G. Hart, says a student suffered chest injuries and died when riot police fired tear gas Thursday to disperse hundreds of rock-throwing students who were attempting to reach a legislative building.

Separately, National Police chief Tito Karnavian said a man collapsed and later died when riot police shot multiple rounds of tear gas at a mob which tried to set fire to a police post on Wednesday.

The demonstrators are enraged that Parliament passed the law last week reducing the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body fighting endemic graft in the country.

