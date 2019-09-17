Clear
Court hears challenge to Australian election result

By AP News

CANBERRA, Australia — Lawyers for the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be appointed to Australia’s Parliament and for a senior government minister have appeared in a court to fight challenges to their elections over misleading Chinese-language campaign signs.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and a Hong Kong-born fellow lawmaker in the conservative government, Gladys Liu, are being challenged over how they were elected to Parliament in the May 18 election.

Court of Disputed Returns Justice Michelle Gordon on Wednesday ordered that the challenges to the lawmakers’ elections go to trial in the Federal Court at a date to be set.

The court challenge is one of the controversies facing Liu, who is under sustained opposition attack in Parliament over her links to the Chinese Communist Party and wealthy Chinese political donors.

