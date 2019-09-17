Sunny
India-US relations in good health, foreign minister says

By AP News

NEW DELHI — India’s external affairs minister says relations with the United States have come a long way and are in very good health.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit the U.S. to address the U.N. General Assembly this month. He also will speak to the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, at an event titled “Howdy, Modi!”

President Donald Trump plans to attend the Houston meeting, which External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Tuesday was a “great honor” and an achievement for the Indo-American community.

