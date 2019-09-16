The Latest NATO US service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Latest on violence in Afghanistan (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

NATO says a U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Monday’s brief statement said the service member was killed “in action” without provide further details.

President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks to end American’s longest war last week, citing a recent Taliban attack in Kabul, the Afghan capital, that killed an American soldier.

1:00 p.m.

An Afghan official says five civilians have died when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Farah province.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the casualties include women and children. He says the bombing took place on Sunday afternoon near the city of Farah, the provincial capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban are active in the province and earlier this month launched an attempt to take the city of Farah. The insurgents briefly seized an army recruitment center and set it on fire.

Two civilians were killed during the battles and after airstrikes had been carried out against the Taliban, forcing them out of the city.