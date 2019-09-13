Clear
India capital to temporarily restrict cars to curb pollution

By AP News

NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have announced a plan to restrict the movement of private cars in the capital for nearly two weeks after a major Hindu festival that features fireworks that cloak the area with toxic smog and dust.

New Delhi state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says private cars running on petrol and diesel will be allowed in New Delhi only on alternate days from Nov. 4 to 15 depending on whether they have even or odd numbered plates.

He told reporters on Friday that similar restrictions in 2016 reduced air pollution by 13-15%.

World Health Organization data released last year gave India the dubious distinction of having the world’s 10 most polluted cities.

Air pollution generally peaks from Nov. 1 with toxic smoke from the burning of agricultural fields.

