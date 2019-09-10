2 British Australians and Australian citizen held in Iran

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s government and media say two British Australians and a third Australians have been detained in Iran.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday it is providing consular assistance to the families of all three.

The department said in a statement it could not comment further due to privacy obligations.

London’s The Times newspaper reported the detainees include a British Australian blogger who was traveling through Asia with her Australian boyfriend.

The third is a British Australian academic who studied at Cambridge University and was lecturing at an Australian university.

No names have been released of the Australians who were detained separately.